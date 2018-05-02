To the Editor,

The Vermont House right now is considering S216, which would – incredibly – allow medical marijuana to be prescribed as “treatment” for any medical condition. Is marijuana the new Wonder Drug now? Sufferers of this condition hallucinate to the point that they believe this psychosis-inducing drug is of benefit for every known condition. Talk about Reefer Madness!

S216 also removes the “local option” of towns to say no to a drug-user attracting marijuana dispensary. A few years ago the Legislature tried to force wind turbines down the throats of towns that didn’t want them. How’s that working out for you, Montpelier? Don’t try to force us to accept pot dealerships, too.

Martha Hafner

Randolph Center