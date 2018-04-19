Statement Regarding Signing of Vermont Gun Violence Prevention Legislation

Issued by Clai Lasher-Sommers, Executive Director, GunSense Vermont

S.55, S.221, and H.422, all of which Governor Scott signed into law will work together to help keep all Vermonters safer. With more guns than people, Vermont needs these common sense laws that acknowledge our changing reality. We appreciate the courage that the Governor has shown in recognizing a risk to his state and taking proactive measures. We have witnessed his commitment to public safety over politics, and are grateful to him for taking this stand.

The cultural shift signified by having these laws in place will be hard for some, but the day-to-day experience of most law-abiding gun owners in Vermont will be impacted very little. The laws were crafted with respect for our state’s long-standing hunting culture, and are supported by gun owners and non-gun owners alike. We are grateful to legislators and supporters from a multitude of backgrounds who came together to help see the passage of these bills into law.