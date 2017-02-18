Statement by Vermont Foodbank: Foodbank Extends Welcome to All

The Vermont Foodbank is committed to ensuring that every person in our state has the food they need to reach their human potential. Those with the courage to ask for help must trust that the Foodbank and each of our Network Partner food shelves, meal sites, senior centers, shelters and youth programs care only about their human potential. Making that personal, trusting connection means that anyone—regardless of national origin, race, sexual orientation, religion, gender, culture, age, income level, disability or any other attribute—should feel the place they access food assistance is open, diverse and welcoming. In response to the current social and political climate, including the President’s recent Executive Order on immigration, The Vermont Foodbank wants every individual in need of food assistance to be assured that they are welcome to access the food and services we provide without concern for their safety or privacy.

The Foodbank and our Network Partners have all committed to treat our neighbors with dignity and respect. Any information collected is used only to provide better service to our neighbors. Food is a basic human right, and our network is a sanctuary for those seeking to exercise that right.

A listing and locator of local food shelves can be found at https://www.vtfoodbank.org/agency-locator.