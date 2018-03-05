Spaulding Students Receive Youth Prevention Championship Awards at Prevention Day

Dawn Poitras (left) Student Assistance Professional (SAP) and youth group advisor for Barre Supervisory Union, presented the two Youth Prevention Championship awards on Prevention Day to Spaulding students, Madison Henderson (center) and Jada McDonald (right), at the Statehouse on February 6th for their ongoing efforts to speak out against the big tobacco industry, educate others about the dangers of toxic, flavored tobacco, and help promote smoke-free events and Sidewalk Buttler cigarette dispensers in Barre.

