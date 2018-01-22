Dear Editor,

My name is Alex Geller and I am running for Montpelier City Council in District 2. My wife, Wendy, and I have been residents of Montpelier for six years, and I feel now is the time for me to give back to this great community.

I currently work in IT Project Management where my main responsibilities include helping the state modernize its processes and tools to become more efficient while delivering enhanced services to taxpayers. I try to bring an analytical and collaborative approach to examining challenges from multiple angles so that pragmatic decision-making can take place.

My hope is that I could use these skills to help the Council investigate where Montpelier shines and where our city might address its challenges in balanced and measurable ways.

On a personal note, I’m enthusiastic about outdoor recreation. I’d love to see Montpelier complete the bike path and find creative ways to embrace our two rivers, responsibly. Expanding recreational opportunities is one way to attract young people who value a balanced and healthy lifestyle. In turn, this will help diversify Montpelier’s demographics to ensure a resilient economy and strong community.

I am supportive of the City Council’s efforts to improve our infrastructure while maintaining a reasonable budget and tax rate. Additionally, I would like to see more housing opportunities developed in ways that retain our city’s character so that elders can remain members of our community and young families can join us and settle here.

There are other issues I would like to speak to between now and Town Meeting Day on March 6, but in the meantime, District 2 residents should feel free to reach out to me at GellerD218@gmail.com. I’d like to hear your views and perspectives so I can understand how, if elected, I might serve you well.

Sincerely,

Alex Geller