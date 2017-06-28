Rights of Non-Smokers

Editor,

Who do you turn to for help when you rent an upstairs apartment and the people below you are all smokers? Their smoke fills my apartment to the point I can’t breathe, and I can’t afford to move out.

I try to keep myself in good health so that I’m able to keep working to support myself, but after two years of this, I’m losing my health and can’t sleep much at night. They smoke downstairs all night long.

So my question is, who is protecting my right as a non-smoker? I want the state of Vermont to help me with this, so I can keep working to support myself. My health has taken a downturn, and I may not be able to keep working. I don’t want to live off the state if I can help it. So I’m asking for help from the state to protect my right as a non-smoker. Please help!

Sandra Riley

Barre, VT