Reiss’s Pieces

Malcolm and I seldom talk about politics and what is going on in the world. Well, he doesn’t talk about what is going on while I must admit that I do! In fact, I think that I do because Mal doesn’t hear very well and nothing makes him madder than for me to say something once, twice, three times and this time with my throat at full sound possible. Today we had to go to Montpelier and needless to say, we had to talk and/or chat for the entire trip. And I was surprised that I didn’t need to carry the conversation.

Just about when we were driving by the river in Moretown, Mal made his first political comment in the 53 years of our marriage! I asked him about my column and about what I should write today. Without a minutes thought he said “The Little Rocket Maker” When I said “WHO?” He said you must be kidding? I mean the North Korean who has more nuclear rockets than anyone else on the planet. And except for Trump is very anxious to fire them right at the United States. I can’t tell you how surprised I was to hear such crap from any one who know what will happen when anyone fires a nuclear missile at another human being. I do not believe anyone will live to tell about it. What fun is that?

Since we were young the world and people who live in it have certainly changed. Those who we have elected to political office do so in order to feather their own nests and that of their family. And what about families? Due to financial problems in the world today, mothers have to work as well as the fathers. Oh, and not only do mothers have to go out into the workforce, they also have to bear the children and take care of them when they are home from Day Care. Mothers and Fathers meet once in a while when their schedules cross. and in order to spent some family time the parents no longer allow the children to have children time. Nope on Halloween the children dress themselves up or buy costumes or masks from the store and wait anxiously for their parents to get in costumes too. Halloween is no longer a holiday for kids!

And how about Baseball from Tiny Tots to Pre-Pro you can be sure there are parents deeply involved. And same for every sport and club that children are involved in. Children are no longer encouraged to learn a sport or a game or just about anything without a parent teaching, encouraging, and involving themselves in every aspect of their child’s life.

I know that times have changed and I know that it is more important than ever to know where your children are. But I also know it is very important to help a children learn how to be independent . If you wait until they are older, it will definitely be too late.