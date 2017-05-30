Reiss’s Pieces

By Judy Reiss

I spent half of my winter and spring at Mayo Rehab facility and I have to admit that I really enjoyed myself. It was neat and clean and the staff was just amazing but what I really wanted to share with you was what one of the staff members shared with me. And what was most surprising to me was that this particular staff member had the same sense of humor was I do!

So here is what happened…I was in the PT office attempting to do my exercises when Jennifer came in and told me that I had better check because there was a leak in my sink! Oh heavens, I thought I had better go right down and check what had happened. I had had enough problems of my own problems and I had better check before whatever it was I should get it fixed right now.

So I grabbed my walker and began the walk to my room and my bathroom. Breathless, I arrived at my room and anxiously I opened the bathroom door and looked in my sink and you know what I found? A great big, beautiful green leek! In fact it was so big it hardly fit in my sink! (If you don’t know what a leek is, just look it up in your dictionary. What it isn’t is a leak!

Because I loved this joke so much, Jennifer and I called Jim the Mayo plumber and handyman and he also laughed like crazy and was shortly joined by my Malcolm who doesn’t usually laugh but this time he really did!

I am a good sport so I picked up the leek and gave it back to Jennifer so she and her family could eat it. I personally love leek soup, so I hope Jennifer made some and that they all enjoyed it. Now if you have a good joke like that please let me know. As long a joke doesn’t hurt anyone I like it. However, a nasty joke or one that deliberately hurts someone isn’t for me. Of course a leek joke is perfectly fine!!