Reiss’s Pieces

By Judy Reiss

Well, I am back from the Cape and back home. We had a much shorter time this summer and instead of spending four months, we cut it short due to doctor’s appointments. If anyone had told me that I would cut this time short, I would have told them they were crazy, but it seems old age has crept up on us without our realizing it! And when you need to see your doctors these days, you need to see them. So, we’re home. Oh, the other reason I am sorry to leave the Cape this year is because the weather was fabulous. I’m not sure that it was as good for the trees, grass and other growing things, because there was no rain. And when I say no rain, I mean no rain! It was forecast several times but none came. Now, we have a wonderful well and we have all the water that we need so for the first time I watered all my plants and hydrangeas every single day and they showed their appreciation by blooming all the time. In fact, I bought myself a small hydrangea plant and asked the person who sold it to me just how much watering I should do. And he looked me right in the eye and said, “Do you know what hydra means?” After a minute of thought I said, “water.” And he said, “Right, which means that this plant needs lots and lots of water every day.” And I have to admit that I will never forget his question and will water every day I am there. And I have to tell you that my Hydrangeas are just gorgeous this year!

So how was your summer this year? From what I hear from all my friends the weather up here in Vermont was pretty good, too. Now I know you had rain but it seems the rain really turned the foliage and plants into wonderful green things. We have to remember that some rain turns our plants into lovely plants and make the viewing of our trees and fields a real wonder .

I have lived in Vermont for almost 60 years and I really have had no issue with the Vermont drivers. But let me tell you about the Massachusetts drivers! I know there have been all kinds of surveys that say that the Mass drivers are some of the worst in the world, but I don’t know if that is true or not! What I do know is that they don’t use their blinkers or turn signals. And I don’t know about you but it drives me crazy! You know if you were on a dirt road with little or no traffic, maybe no turn signal would be OK. But Massachusetts has tons of chock a block full of traffic. And when they decide to turn, they do and without using any type of signal at all. Even if they just stick their hand out of the window and pointed to where they wanted to go would be better than nothing. But nothing is what is now offered! If and when they want to make a turn, they do without giving any signals at all. And I want to tell you that it is amazingly dangerous!

On the other hand, the services for senior citizens on Cape Cod are wonderful. And not just for year round residents. As a short term resident I am always amazed at the many things that are available to me. I know that in the past I have told you about the wonderful physical therapy classes in a large “heated” pool twice a day that is the most wonderful thing that I get to do. You have no idea how easy it is to work out and do exercises in lovely warm water. I know I have to go and work out almost on a daily basis and in that pool I love to go and really look forward to it! And there are lots of things available to seniors and it isn’t only medical things. I can’t think of anything that isn’t readily available. Instead of listing all the things that are available, I want to tell you that regardless of what you want to see or do is available. And all you have to do is contact one of the many senior citizen places available throughout the towns and ask them how to find what you want. I know for me, we have one of the best summer theaters imaginable that has been astounding the public since the early 1930s and has had some of the most terrific Hollywood stars playing there, such a Gregory Peck and Bette Davis!

We also have a super movie theater right next to the Dennis Theater that carries the movies that are not shown in the other theaters, and it is just terrific. Of course, in Dennis there is also a movie theater that has 10 different movies at a time. And not only do they have such a diverse grouping, they also start showing at about 11 a.m. every single day, which means that you don’t have to wait until nighttime to see a movie that you might want to see!

Did I take advantage of a lot of what is available? Actually, I did. I saw The Music Man at the theater with a good friend. I went to the Cinema next door and saw Florence Foster Jenkins early in the season, which I absolutely loved. Of course, I also went to the regular movies early in the day with my grandchildren, which makes it much easier than trying to beat our way through the crowds in the evening. If you are a person who loves handmade things, there are loads of shops and events and craft fairs which feature terrific things that you won’t find anywhere else. And probably one of the things that I like the best is in Dennis, on the green every Monday night, they have a free band concert. When my grandchildren were young it was a must-do every week!

But I’m back and the wonderful foliage hasn’t turned yet but the trees and fields are so lush green that it makes me remember why I love living here as much as I do! Oh, and I want to thank all those wonderful people who sent me letters giving me suggestions on how to relieve leg cramps. I have tried most of them and I want you to know that my leg cramps have gotten much less. I don’t know yet which suggestion works the best but rest assured, I will.