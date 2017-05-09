Poetry Corner

twilight time

By Wayne F. Burke

a smoky sky

and white slather,

the wooded hills brown,

the streets dark-gray;

twilight time

does something to me,

something good,

to see a scrap of

crow

swoop to the woods:

it is not night

is it not day

a cornucopia of gray

cloud

with a spatter of

charcoal bricks

to start a fire,

warm a heart,

light a way through

the gathering

dark.

Paper Memory

By Kimberly Madura

when the colors swirl on a moment

preserving a thought, marking a place in time

a piece of life, that freedom in form

caught on one piece of paper

edited to contrast

an image, color, creating a perfect moment then –

a perfect thing now

forever captured for me to hold onto

each paper aligns with one concrete memory

ageless and preserved

how the colors appear and fill in this moment

of my mind, my eyes, transient human reality

embossed, glossed, matted into something tangible

even while not truly understanding how that works

I am in awe of the mystery of it

mysterious proof of life

this photograph

proof I can see, proof that remains

– that then I lived

When It’s Raining

By Laura Lee Saorsa Smith

When it’s raining it’s like tears from heaven

Angels crying for the children

People of the streets are dying

All the lies people are buying

The horrors that are faced every day

How do we ever make them go away?

Why can’t we just love one another

Why can’t we trust our sisters and brothers

Wars are in our neighborhoods fighting in the street

Wars with people we never get the chance to meet

We might have been friends in a different circumstance

Why can’t we follow a peaceful kind of dance

You don’t even know my name

Yet you play your head game

I say let words fall where they may

I say spread love to all every day

Help one another in whatever way

Let everyone have his or her say

Lend a loving gentle hand

Why can’t they understand

When it rains it’s like tears from heaven

Angels crying for the children

