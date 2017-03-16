A Haiku

By Kym Rowell

Snow falls upon me,

Pain clouds my teary wet eyes…

Angels dance around.

Grady’s Feet Are Touching the Grass

By Corinne Davis

A Feral Cat comes from out of the night,

right to Dani’s door

Bringing light into her life, she could have

never prepared for prepared for what was in store

She took in this maimed and terrified animal

Of which knew only of life in the wild,

She spent endless hours caring for this cat,

As if he were her only child,

Grady was fearful of people and was always

just out of her reach,

Although this cat would keep his distance,

he had an amazing ability to teach

she patiently watched him for endless hours

hypnotized by his stoic stare,

showing her like no other could, just what it means to care

And so this very noble guy, would never again be alone

His fate was to find his mistress,

and forever find a place called home

After Beauty

By Kimberly Madura

You showed me beauty,

And I, merely saw the

beauty that was there to be seen –

I can’t say I even looked for it –

I simply saw it.

At that place,

At that time,

That was beauty.

It existed, and then ended,

But still, I have

Known Beauty

And, it affected me how?

Showed me truth, or love?

Perhaps

But even simpler

Even more

It OPENED me to

the possibility of these things.

Allowed me to feel

Freer

And braver

Not forever, but for a time.

And that is something real.

And now, I say the

only thing there is left to say,

After beauty, I say, thank you.

•If you would like to be part of Poetry Corner in The WORLD, please submit your original work to editor@vt-world.com or mail it to The World, 403 US Rte 302-Berlin, Barre, VT 05641