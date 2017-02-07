Poetry Corner

The Homeless Can’t

By Kimberly Madura

I open my door

It is cold outside and dark

Dogs barking and danger

I can close my door

Inside

I am warm and safe

Sick

By Kimberly Madura

That night as I was brushing your hair,

You said it was falling out

(you were eating candy)

I asked if you were scared

You turned to look at me

And then you calmly said

(yes)

Vacation’s End

By Wayne F. Burke

the ocean flogs the beach

one last time;

the beach does not mind

or else pretends not;

it’s being stepped-on too

but never shows any wear

or tear

because ocean sweeps in

and smooths the rough spots

and takes the wrinkles out;

it is a sandy exchange

at the going rate

which has never changed

despite all the beachfront property

being bought-up.

How It Went

By Kimberly Madura

It began -

and there was movement

freedom

release

letting go grieving losing

struggling

falling

LANDING.

the bottom

the FEAR

then understanding

remembering

feeling

And now ghosts.

save me

help me

can you hear me?

I didn’t want it to be this way.

alone

lost

And finally, . . . gone.

