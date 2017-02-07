The Homeless Can’t
By Kimberly Madura
I open my door
It is cold outside and dark
Dogs barking and danger
I can close my door
Inside
I am warm and safe
Sick
By Kimberly Madura
That night as I was brushing your hair,
You said it was falling out
(you were eating candy)
I asked if you were scared
You turned to look at me
And then you calmly said
(yes)
Vacation’s End
By Wayne F. Burke
the ocean flogs the beach
one last time;
the beach does not mind
or else pretends not;
it’s being stepped-on too
but never shows any wear
or tear
because ocean sweeps in
and smooths the rough spots
and takes the wrinkles out;
it is a sandy exchange
at the going rate
which has never changed
despite all the beachfront property
being bought-up.
How It Went
By Kimberly Madura
It began -
and there was movement
freedom
release
letting go grieving losing
struggling
falling
LANDING.
the bottom
the FEAR
then understanding
remembering
feeling
And now ghosts.
save me
help me
can you hear me?
I didn’t want it to be this way.
alone
lost
And finally, . . . gone.
•If you would like to be part of Poetry Corner in The WORLD, please submit your original work to editor@vt-world.com or mail it to The World, 403 US Rte 302-Berlin, Barre, VT 05641