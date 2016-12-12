Poetry Corner

Shattered

By Kimberly Madura

You were like a broken piece of glass

I kept trying to hold close to my heart

All I could see was your sparkle

All I couldn’t see were your sharp and jagged edges

Until one day all I was left holding

Was a bloody and torn heart

But I still didn’t want to see your brokenness

So instead I blamed all those people

Who broke you

Who left you so shattered

But this too was an illusion

Only now can I see you for what you are, and chose to be

No sparkle at all in fact, only cheap broken plastic,

Made to sparkle only because you stood so close to my light.

Screech

By Wayne F. Burke

what’s that sound?

it is the sound of a shovel

scraping the walkway

as someone picks up the snow

oh no

snow

a foot of it

or more

on the yard

on the road

on my car

and the sound of that

shovel

worst than the sound of fingernails

scratching a chalkboard.

The House Is in Mourning.

By Rose Lee Craige

Boards creak out a psalm.

An old furnace that’s been off for months

Begins to mumble.

Tears dribble from the bathroom sink

Where I’d wash you

When you were too tired to swim.

It was two a.m. when what sounded like whimpering

Came teetering from the ceiling fan,

And a thumping sound jolted me out of blankets.

Halfway to the bottle

Before I remembered,

You could not be fed.

