Poetry Corner

Fall Comes But Once a Year

By Darlene Sprague

The wild asters have bloomed among the golden rods

The milkweed hid its silk, in its puffy pods

The sumac’s red spikes stood out proud and tall

Autumn comes with cockleburs in a time called fall

Morning meadows glisten with heavy frost and dew

Wild grapes have ripened, a very blackish blue

September days move on, but no one complains

Until the weather turns colder and then it starts to rain

October brings more color

As leaves come fluttering down

They smell fresh and earthy

As they drift and hit the ground

It’s fun to walk the logging roads

When the tree branches become bare

The fallen leaves are thick and crunchy

One can kick them high into the air

Wild turkeys flock together

With this year’s crop of young

Canada geese start flying south

Their migrations have begun

Squirrels race up and down

Gathering acorns from tall oak trees

Then there are the butternuts

They really go crazy over these

November sends a message and the tamaracks change colors too

Their needles on their branches change to rich golden hues

The hay is in the barn, the fields look groomed with care

Folks have long returned from the favorite county fair

The woodpile grows higher

And has all been cut and split

To take the chill off the house

A fire in the woodstove has been lit

The vegetables are all canned and some are frozen too

Folks now have a yearning for some of Mom’s homemade stew

Garden beds are cleaned and ready for planting next year

Fall has slowly passed away with good reason

Then winter will appear and we begin a new season

