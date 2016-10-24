Poetry Corner

Broken Shovels

By Travis Papineau

I squint

As I poke my head

Out of the terrain.

The light is a jolt

After keeping myself

In that hole

For so long.

I dug through numerous

Rock bottoms

Destroying many a spade

In the process.

With the remains

Of those

Broken Shovels,

I fashioned a

Rickety,

Precarious,

Unstable ladder

That I climbed

Towards this open ground.

I was in that darkness

A long time.

But my eyes

Will adjust.

October Afternoon

By Wayne F Burke

sky

black

baby blue

charcoal gray

streaked white

and full of specks,

birds, windblown leaves;

the hissing trees

jiggling

and a witch

with pointed hat

broomstick

shoots

like an arrow

behind two big pines

and goes down

somewhere

along the ridge line

and the air

turns ice-cold

and a mile-long train

of crows

ragged scraps

flap their fingered wings

over trees

blood-red and

tangerine.

snap-shot

By Wayne F Burke

the camera-carrying people are back:

they are taking pictures of the leaves

the trees

the church steeples

the park statues–

snap-happy people

from somewhere else;

people who have no names;

some who speak in a strange dialect,

some who don’t;

they stop and gawk,

take a snap-shot

and walk on

to the next view;

people a lot like me

and you

but not quite:

they’re peepers

and they live in

different time zones

different zip codes.

