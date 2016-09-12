Poetry Corner

Homeless People
By Todd Washburne
When I walk through Montpelier
I see so much misery.
The homeless are everywhere.
You find them wandering the streets
With their backpacks filled
With their possessions.
Imagine if everything you owned
Filled your backpack.
What would it contain?
A toothbrush, some clothes and everything
You hold dear
Where do you find a place
To hide and to sleep,
And a shower, and the bathroom, and all
The things I need to feel human?
So, I think, that being homeless
Must destroy some part of
Your humanity and being treated
By society has to affect your feelings
Of self worth.
Let society build homes
For the homeless.
And mental health professionals
Give guidance to those that need it.
Why, in the world should anyone have
To suffer the weather and all its extremes
When we as a people throw away
More food and clothes we don’t like?
Some of us have more than we need
And some of us have nothing
How can we help?
Give them a job, or food or open your home.
Let’s rid Montpelier of homelessness and
Work together to raise us all up.
The true meaning of haves and have nots
Can been seen in downtown Montpelier.
So in closing, help your fellow man or woman,
And look them in the eye as you
Pass them by.
