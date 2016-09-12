Poetry Corner

Homeless People

By Todd Washburne

When I walk through Montpelier

I see so much misery.

The homeless are everywhere.

You find them wandering the streets

With their backpacks filled

With their possessions.

Imagine if everything you owned

Filled your backpack.

What would it contain?

A toothbrush, some clothes and everything

You hold dear

Where do you find a place

To hide and to sleep,

And a shower, and the bathroom, and all

The things I need to feel human?

So, I think, that being homeless

Must destroy some part of

Your humanity and being treated

By society has to affect your feelings

Of self worth.

Let society build homes

For the homeless.

And mental health professionals

Give guidance to those that need it.

Why, in the world should anyone have

To suffer the weather and all its extremes

When we as a people throw away

More food and clothes we don’t like?

Some of us have more than we need

And some of us have nothing

How can we help?

Give them a job, or food or open your home.

Let’s rid Montpelier of homelessness and

Work together to raise us all up.

The true meaning of haves and have nots

Can been seen in downtown Montpelier.

So in closing, help your fellow man or woman,

And look them in the eye as you

Pass them by.

