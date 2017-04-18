Please Support Community Radio and WGDR’s New Mission

Editor,

Community radio became an American institution in the twentieth century for many reasons, but at its core, these reasons tie to one: civic connection, both with one’s civic self on the national scale and with one’s civic self on the local scale.

Around the country, the impact of community radio on its listeners and producers is seen best in the collaborative cultivation of tolerance, inquiry, discovery, freedom, justice for all, preservation of the natural world and an overwhelming unity on such values. This phenomenon belongs to the grass-roots efforts of community media.

Big-money corporate media will produce listening and viewing environments that move America “safely” past its own culture like a voyeur behind security glass. Community radio stations like WGDR remind the listener that everyone participates in protecting and producing the information that fosters truth, justice and the democratic process for the health of their community lives.

WGDR’s spring pledge drive runs from Monday, April 24 through Monday, May 1. Some of you have already read WGDR’s new mission, and, having been inspired by our stance for social justice, environmentalism, and independent arts, you’ve given generously. Thank you.

For the rest of us, this campaign is our opportunity to invest in the resistance of the exploitation of common people and their common good. WGDR sustains the community life we cherish, the life we are genuinely empowered within.

Give your “WGDR Resistance Gift” today.

Kris Gruen, Director

WGDR/WGDH, Goddard College Community Radio