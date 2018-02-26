Dear Editor:

I was dismayed when Mayor Lauzon decided not to seek another term as Barre’s mayor although I understood why. Given that, it is vitally important that our next mayor maintain and expand on Mayor Lauzon’s progress, initiatives and energy in moving Barre forward. I would like nothing more than to have a female mayor. But, Sue Higby is not that person. Lucas Herring has a much broader range of experience in business, politics, education, finances, and other essential skills required of a mayor. He has acted in the Mayor’s absence at City Council meetings. He is familiar with Roberts Rules of Order, and has conducted these meetings in an appropriate and legal manner. Please provide your support for Lucas Herring at the polls on Tuesday, March 6th.

Linda G. Shambo

Barre