Not Your Ordinary Thrift Store

By Matt Coutu

For much of the Barre community, ReSOURCE is a local gem that offers gently used goods at discount prices, while also providing education and job skills training to those in need. Through its environmentally conscious approach to business, they help serve those who are homeless, unemployed, receiving public assistance, or are struggling with a disability; in addition to disadvantaged youth.

While ReSOURCE is already known for its multiple functions, it should be no surprise that the Barre location doubles as a music venue dubbed The Flying Stage. The brainchild of Diana Levine, The Flying Stage is an actual stage that resides in the rafters above the retail space of ReSOURCE and is lowered down on days of performances. The stage was brought to life with the assistance of YouthBuild of Barre, VT and a plethora of helping hands from the community.

The warehouse that ReSOURCE utilizes was once a staple of the granite industry in central Vermont, and still, has the original crane inside that lifted slabs of granite from one side of the building to another. Yet, just as ReSOURCE’s mission implies, they would not leave it to rust. The five-ton crane is now being used for the mechanics that operate The Flying Stage—along with the assistance of skilled elbow grease, of course. Within a matter of hours, the sales floor is transformed into a 150-seat performance venue that could easily host a touring band.

Emerging talent is blended at The Flying Stage from Burlington to New York City and everywhere in between.

“Our goal is to partner with other businesses and organizations to create an inviting neighborhood life, and engage the community,” says Levine, a musician, producer, and owner of Re-Bop Records. “Barre is a melting pot of tradespeople and artists with world class skills and a work ethic like no other. The community has always found unity in the ideals of artistic culture and the pursuit of social change.”

The Flying Stage was established in 2014 and has since hosted on average three events per year. However, Levine is interested in raising that average to once a month. The events at The Flying Stage are known to be catered by local restaurants, as well as for providing family friendly activities such as mini golf in addition to the music. In order to boost the spirit of community involvement, the events are held at hours of the day that all members of the family are able to enjoy.

For event inquiries, Levine can be contacted at Diana@reboprecords.com. ReSOURCE and The Flying Stage are located at 30 Granite St. in Barre.