Not Your Ordinary Bagel & Burrito Café

Editor’s note: This is the second article in our series celebrating local businesses that focus on building community; whether it is through volunteership, education, or showcasing local artistic talent.

By Matt Coutu

Since its establishment in 2011, Bagitos has become a staple in the Montpelier dining scene. While the café is known primarily for its hand-rolled bagels, and locally-sourced burritos, it’s a rarity to find an evening where there is no event.

“Live music was a part of my original vision for Bagitos,” says owner Soren Pfeffer. “We felt it was an important part of fitting into the community, and it definitely adds another dimension to what we do here.”

Due to many local music venues showcasing their music at 8 p.m., Bagitos opted to begin its music at 6 p.m. most nights to promote a family-friendly atmosphere. The warm ambiance is inviting, and those who play are even more so. Blues, folk, jazz, and other contemporary music sessions are offered, as well as Italian and Irish music.

The local hot-spot has no trouble keeping a packed calendar, as area musicians are always eager to share their talent.

“Oftentimes musicians who have played here before will come back again,” Pfeffer said. “We love to have new people play for us, too. Generally, those people can email me a sample of their music, and if its appropriate for the atmosphere, we’ll try to get them booked.”

Accompanied by the local ingredients in the back is a wholesome amount of local art that lines the walls of the dining room. Exhibits occur from time to time, showcasing the works of some of Montpelier’s finest artists, supplemented by live music as well. The art of Bob Macrae will be showcased at the next exhibit, beginning the first week of December and featuring his work tied to the theme of Alice in Wonderland.

In the past, the restaurant has hosted telethons and debate watch parties, as well as an assortment of political events where residents are invited to meet local candidates running for office and to ask questions.

In addition to live music, art exhibits, and political events, Bagitos holds a weekly Spanish Conversation Hour, where those who know Spanish are invited to spend time with others who are fluent in the language. It has become so popular that Bagitos plans on expanding it to other languages in the future with the intention of accommodating the wishes of those whose first language is not English.

Since its opening day, Bagitos has evolved into a landmark in the community. From its unique menu to weekly events, the cafe is many things. It is a place of refreshing creativity, and a meeting ground for neighbors and potential new friendships.

Open seven days a week, Bagitos is ideal for a quick bite for any meal of the day, serving coffee, desserts, beer on tap and more. The restaurant is located at 28 Main St. in Montpelier (adjacent to the Savoy Theater), and offers live music on most evenings between 6 and 8 p.m. For the latest music events at Bagitos, check out The WORLD’s calendar.