No Retirement Plan at Work? Tips for 2016 Open Enrollment Season

Open Enrollment Season is that all-important time each year when employees reassess their needs and make changes to their workplace benefits, such as healthcare, life insurance, and retirement savings. Whether or not you have access to these benefits through your employer, it’s a good idea to take this opportunity to think about your future — in particular, your financial future. Make the most of this Open Enrollment Season today and set yourself on a path to a more secure tomorrow. Open Enrollment is usually November and December each year.

One out of every three private industry workers lacks access to retirement benefits at work. If you’re one of the many working Americans who don’t have access to an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan (such as a 401(k)), myRA® could be a great option for you. myRA is a safe, simple, and affordable retirement savings account that has no fees and makes it easy to start saving. The single best thing you can do is to simply get started saving. And setting up automatic contributions from your paycheck or a checking or savings account helps make it easy to put the money away each month. A year from now, you’ll be glad you started today, so don’t put it off.

For more information or help with opening a myRA® call Liz Scharf at Capstone Community Action today. 802-477-5215 or email her at lscharf@capstonevt.org.

As the Volunteer Income Tax Program Coordinator here at Capstone Community Action, I receive notices all year about tax issues that will affect our community. I hope these articles can help us all to keep up with some of the changes and therefore, have a better tax experience. If you need more information about these tax subjects, or others, let me know at lsudhoff@capstonevt.org.- Laura Sudhoff