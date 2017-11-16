No Reason to Legalize

Dear Editors

On Wednesday evening, Nov. 1, former Vermont Governor Jim Douglas (2003-2011), was the keynote speaker at the annual Orange County GOP spaghetti dinner held in Randolph. During the Q/A session, I asked him about his position on the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in Vermont.

Speaking without hesitation to his audience, Governor Douglas said he opposes such legalization and sees no reason for it. He noted that there have been increased highway deaths in Colorado and Washington since legalization began there. He also said for some people, marijuana is a gateway drug.

Governor Douglas voiced an understanding about the desire by some for tax revenue, but rejected it, saying that “the desire for this revenue should not replace our values and what is the right thing to do and this is not the right thing to do for Vermont”. He cited the example of Governor Dean rejecting a casino in southern Vermont because it was “not consistent with Vermont values.” The Governor also questioned if revenue would meet expectations, but even if it did, “it would not be the right thing to do.

Robert L Orleck

Retired Vermont Pharmacist

Former Vermont Assistant Attorney General

Randolph, VT