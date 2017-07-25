Editor,

The Annual Northern New England Military Retiree Activity Day will be held Saturday, August 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vermont Army National Guard Green Mountain Armory, Camp Johnson, 789 National Guard Rd. in Colchester, VT. All military retired personnel, gray area retirees and families including those of deceased military personnel are encouraged to attend this one stop benefits fair. Legal Assistance (wills, powers of attorney, etc.), Veterans’ Homes and Cemeteries, and DEERS/ID Card renewals along with information concerning Health Care, Veteran and Survivor benefits and much more will all be available. The indoor event is free and sponsored by the VT Army National Guard in cooperation with the ME and NHNG, the Retired Activities Office at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, ME and the NH, ME and VT Retiree Councils.

For more information contact CW3 Peter A. Labrie at 802-338-3137.

Col Eugene Paquette, USAF/Ret