MHS Class of 1966 Reunion Tour

Editor,

The class of 1966 would like to thank Tom Allen, Director of Maintenance at Montpelier High School, for spending a Saturday morning in July giving us a tour of the high school during our 50th reunion celebration. Tom has an amazing grasp of the facility, the needs for the future, and the purpose of each space along with the educational values being worked on. He strongly supports the vision of each space along with the educational values being worked on. He strongly supports the vision of the school and appreciated the history of the building. He impressed us all and was extremely gracious.

The city of Montpelier is fortunate to have personnel so interested and invested in the culture of Montpelier High School. It was an inspiring walk through the building, where we spent four formative years, learning some of the history along with plans for the future.



MHS Class of 1966 Planning Committee