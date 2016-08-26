Max’s View

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

**

The most confusing letters in our language are (D) and (R).

When there is a (D) or an (R) next to a person’s name, it makes it impossible for otherwise smart people to make an accurate judgement of them. Or to even be able to hear what they are saying.

I mean, Red Sox fans hate the Yankees but they able to recognize that New York SS Didi Gregorius is just a regular guy with a strange name. And Yankee fans don’t hate Boston SS Xander Bogaerts personally. They understand that he’s just a regular guy with an even stranger name. And yet, Democrat voters really think every Republican is evil and vice versa.

It’s confounding to me that any Bernie Sanders supporter could actually vote for Hillary Clinton. They aren’t just different; they are on the opposite side of every important economic issue. You can’t claim to support a political revolution and then vote for the living embodiment of the status quo.

Meanwhile, it’s strange to hear that some George W. Bush-loving Republicans are actually warming up to Donald Trump. Trump’s anti-corporate, anti-Wall Street, anti-globalism, anti-regime-change, anti-imperialism, anti-free trade message is a total repudiation of the Bush legacy.

The truth is that Hillary Clinton is the ultimate Conservative establishment insider. And Donald Trump is the enemy of the establishment. Why do you think nearly every major Republican opposes Trump? Because they think he’s racist. Ha. No: it’s because Trump threatens their power and their money. But people can’t seem to see past the (D) and the (R) to grasp the truth.

“But, max, you are forgetting about social issues!” No, I’m not. I am intentionally ignoring them. Focusing on social issues is a clever scheme that politicians use to hide the fact that mainstream Republicans and Democrats are basically the same. A Republican president doesn’t have the power to overturn Roe v. Wade or ban gay marriage. And a Democrat president doesn’t have the power to outlaw Christianity or take away your guns.

Conservative documentarian Dinesh D’Souza agrees with me that Hillary Clinton is a money-hungry charlatan posing as a liberal. But, boy, he disagrees with me about my theory of guilt by party association.

In “Hillary’s America,” D’Souza tells an interesting history lesson about the Democratic Party. From its original rise to power under slaver and Native American-eradicator Andrew Jackson, the Democrats began as a party of white supremacy. The defenders of slavery were Democrats. The guys who established Jim Crow after Reconstruction were Democrats. Nathaniel Bedford Forest was the Founder of the Ku Klux Klan and a Democratic delegate.

This is all true. And also largely irrelevant to the current political situation.

Make no mistake: Hillary Clinton is a shocking, unforgivable racist against black people. That is because she and husband voted for and signed into law the trade bills that led to the closing of thousands of factories that were the livelihood of black families. That is because she continues – to this day – to cash checks written to her by the owners of privately run prisons. These prisons destroy the lives of people whose only crime was being a non-white man who couldn’t afford a great lawyer.

Dinesh D’Souza is the Michael Moore of the Right. He’s entertaining. He’s great at preaching to the converted. But he’s not super interested in uncovering actual truths.

The truth is that Hillary Clinton is a bad candidate and a bad person. But that is NOT because she has a (D) next to her name like Andrew Jackson.