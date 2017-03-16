Max’s View

Targeted: Exposing the Gun Control Agenda

**

The NRA is right about gun control for the wrong reasons. And gun control advocates are wrong about gun control for all the right reasons.

Love them or loathe them, you have to hand it to them: the NRA is winning. If Tom Brady and Charlie Sheen had a baby and that baby grew up to be a lobbying group, that group would be the NRA.

The true extent of their victory was demonstrated every time President Obama made a speech about gun control. After every mass shooting – like clockwork – the President would implore America to finally crack down on legal weapons sales. Every impassioned speech had the same result: people rushed out to buy more guns.

In other words, the NRA reduced the most powerful man on earth into a mere gun-selling patsy.

How did the NRA become the Harlem Globetrotters and how did gun control advocates become the Washington Generals?

Cynical people will say that the NRA did it by paying off politicians. But that’s only half the story. The NRA needed to convince the public that gun control is bad and/or useless. And they did it using a brilliant combination of truth and lies.

“Targeted” is a big budget propaganda documentary written and directed by 22-year-old Jesse Winton. He presents the topic with the wide-eyed earnestness of a college kid who just discovered politics.

I’m not saying that young Mr. Winton was paid by the NRA. But it is clear that he is a recent convert to their religion and his faith is unquestionable.

Gun control advocates have one message: restricting gun sales will save lives. Impressively, the NRA has even found a way to fight back on that seemingly unarguable point.

Jesse Winton tries to convince himself and the audience that fewer guns won’t lead to fewer shootings based on statistics from Chicago and Australia. I’m basically pro-NRA, but – good grief – this argument is absurd.

If you close every ski slope, America will have fewer broken legs. If you close every McDonald’s, America will have fewer Big Macs. And if you close every gun store, America will have fewer gun deaths and mass shootings. It IS that simple. I am sincerely impressed that the NRA has found a way to convince half of our country that 2 minus 1 equals 5.

Everyone is against mass shootings. But I came across an interesting statistic recently: 100% of people who were killed by guns were going to die of something else eventually.

Every person in human history died. Only a tiny percentage of them ever lived in freedom.

“Targeted” does a slightly better job of showing how essential gun rights are to our identity as a free people.

If you think we are such a free people that we have liberties to spare, you view the United States differently than I do. We are certainly freer than slaves, Soviets, and Saudis. But we are not as free as we should be.

The government in Washington has the power to draft a boy right out of high school, train him to kill, send him to Vietnam, and then force him to murder people based on nothing more than a Domino Theory. That is a proven fact. And gun control advocates want to give these maniacs more power over us? I do not.

I’d say that it is the feds – not the people – who have proven that they can’t be trusted with firearms. The day after the government voluntarily throws away all of its tanks and bombs and drones is the day that they have any place asking us to lay down our arms.

The NRA is full of it when it says that banning all guns wouldn’t make us a little safer.

However, I’m still on the NRA’s side.

“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” – Benjamin Franklin.