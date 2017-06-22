Marijuana Legalization is a Bad Idea

Editor,

If marijuana is legalized it is only common sense that it will increase availability, use and associated problems. A reduced perception of risk message to youth from legalization for any recreational amount is a green light one that it is OK to use pot thus risking damage to their developing brains. Brain damage from exposure can happen in the womb through adulthood into the late 20’s. Infants exposed to marijuana by their mother possibly using it for nausea, may suffer outcomes even if never again exposed to marijuana. The outcomes are similar to what is seen in teens, such as lowered IQ and poor decision-making abilities due to a pre-frontal cortex injury that could persist for the remainder of their lives.

The 1970 Controlled Substances Act, makes it as illegal to possess marijuana as it does to possess heroin. If Vermont passes this law it would be the first legislature to do so and would be in direct violation of the Supremacy Clause of the US Constitution. Vermont needs to uphold the rule of law and to protect especially the most vulnerable among us and not subject us to great danger. Vermont should not be in the business of legalizing dangerous, illegal, and addicting drugs for recreational use for those into self-indulgence and making money at the expense of us and our children.

Bob Orleck

Randolph, VT