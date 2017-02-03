Local Youngster Places 2nd at State Hoop Shoot Competition

Carlo Concessi of Orange, Vermont took second place in the Vermont Elks Hoop Shoot for 8- and 9-year-old boys. Carlo represented Barre Lodge 1535 in the competition. Carlo first won the local (Barre Lodge) Hoop Shoot to advance to the Central Hoop Shoot in Windsor on January 7, where he competed against the local winners from Elks Lodges in the North, South and Central divisions. Carlo won the District Shoot to advance to the Vermont Elks State Hoop Shoot where three boys and three girls in three different age divisions (ranging from 8 to 13) competed. Carlo was just one basket behind the winner at the State Shoot held on January 28 at Spaulding High School and hosted by Barre Lodge 1535.

