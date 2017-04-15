Local Meals on Wheels Program in Need of Support

Editor,

The City Hotel Café, formerly known as The Galley located in Washington Apartments, has been feeding elders and adults with disabilities in our community for over twenty years. Apparently, The City Hotel Cafe has been a well kept secret! It’s time for us to get the word out about this true gem in our community.

We would like you to join us in our mission of serving Meals on Wheels to those in need of this important local support. This service helps our older neighbors remain in their homes by providing them with a nutritious meal and a check on their well-being. Some days the delivery driver is the only visitor they see.

Last year we served over 41,000 meals to the homebound elders and adults with disabilities in Barre City, Barre Town, Williamstown, Washington, Orange and parts of Berlin. As our population ages, the need continues to rise. We’ve yet to turn anyone away or place them on a wait list in all our years, but our current financial challenges may force us to do so. We are facing a shortage of funds, so we are asking for your support.

We must re-imagine our revenue model to survive, as we know government funding cannot keep pace with current needs, much less with the coming increase in demand. In fact, the government funding we received failed to cover 2500 of those meals served last year. The average meal cost is $7.50.

Our meal recipients are offered the opportunity to donate. While they truly appreciate the service, we receive on average $1.04 per meal. High medical bills and prescription drug costs prohibit them from giving more.

Might we count on you to help our older neighbors by supporting our vital Meals on Wheels program? We always welcome volunteers and donations. Lunch is served at The City Hotel Cafe Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For those who are 60 and over there is a suggested donation of $3.50. For those who are under 60 years of age it is $5.50 for lunch. We would be pleased to answer any questions you may have by calling Bob Woodard at 479-9175 or Hillary Cole at 622-0530.

Hillary Cole

Director of Tenant Services

Supervisor of SASH Services and MOW’s program