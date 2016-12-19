Let’s Trust City Council to do the Right Thing

Editor,

Let’s remember that Mayor Hollar and the three City Council members who voted not to renew Bill Fraser’s contract had information that we citizens don’t have. The Council members aren’t at liberty to discuss the particular reasons why they reached their decisions. I don’t think it’s fair or appropriate to attack them relentlessly for a vote which they are unable to discuss in public because of the inherent confidentiality of personnel matters. They are bound by the process, not by a malicious desire to keep Montpelier residents in the dark.

Council members devote countless hours as public servants because they care about this city. If this is the way we treat our elected leaders, will anyone want to run for office in the future?

Nancy Schulz

Montpelier, VT