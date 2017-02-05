Kipp-Lacey Engagement



Peter and Debra Kipp of Woodbury, Vermont announce the engagement of their daughter, Allison, to Tobias Lacey, son of Jann Lacey of Walden, Vermont. The bride-to-be works at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine and her fiance works for Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook, Maine. The couple live in Saco, Maine. A September wedding is planned.

QR Code – Take this post Mobile! Use this unique QR (Quick Response) code with your smart device. The code will save the url of this webpage to the device for mobile sharing and storage.