Karen For Barre

Editor,

I want to sincerely thank all of you who wrote in my name as a candidate to represent Barre City in the House of Representatives. I am honored to have received this opportunity to run as a Republican candidate for State Representative. While many good things have come from our legislature, there are areas where I think we can do much better. If elected I will work hard to encourage the legislature to identify meaningful solutions for the current and future issues our children and community face.

I grew up in Barre City and Barre Town, attended Spaulding High School, and earned a degree in Paralegal Studies at Woodbury College, in Montpelier. I have been married for twenty-nine years to Mayor Thom Lauzon and we are proud parents of two children. As a developer and property manager, a board member of the Barre Opera House, the board chair of OUR House, and the First Lady of Barre City, my experience and background have taught me to be a good listener, to get all the facts before making decisions, to be industrious and to always work together to get results.

I believe in the core values of personal liberty and responsibility, economic freedom and opportunity, affordability, and safe and healthy communities. I am running because of my desire to help resolve the many challenges facing this State and our City. I will represent every resident and business of Barre City and speak out for what we believe is right. I look forward to discussing your ideas and concerns with you, earning your support and working together to improve our community, the lives of our children and our future. Thank you.

Karen Lauzon,

Barre City, Candidate for State Representative