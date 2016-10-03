Josh Fitzhugh for Senate

Editor,

Josh Fitzhugh is a candidate for Washington County Senate and I can think of no one better qualified for that position. As a fellow board member and Past President of the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation, I have witnessed first-hand his commitment to creating good paying, long-term jobs, investment in workforce development, and the state’s ability to attract business.

With a background in public service and private business, he has a common sense approach to issues, and exercises it with thoughtful deliberation, respect for other opinions and ideas, and, most of all, with integrity. Josh would be a wonderful asset in the Senate and I hope you will cast your vote for him in November.

Carol Ellison

Barre, VT