Joseph Choquette III Awarded Rotarian of the Year

Joseph L. Choquette III, external affairs manager at Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, has been named Rotarian of the Year 2016-2017 in recognition of his dedication and service to the Rotary Club of Montpelier, VT.

Presented at the first club meeting of the new year on July 10 by outgoing President Susan Kruthers, Choquette was surprised and honored to have been recognized.

“I was grateful for the recognition.” Choquette said.

Choquette is a 30-year member of the Montpelier Rotary Club and served as club president in 1997-1998 during its 75th anniversary year. A former assistant district governor, he has chaired the program committee for many years and actively participates in other club activities. He is president of the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra Society, a vice chair of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce and vice chair the Vermont Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, activities that were cited by Kruthers in presenting the award.

