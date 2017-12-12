Dear Editor,

Fellow residents of Bennington and the surrounding area, we are asking you to Join us on National Wreaths Across America Day; December 16 at 1200 at the Vermont Veterans’ Home on 325 North Street in Bennington. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 1,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. We at the Vermont Veterans’ Home are honored to participate in this national event as one of the locations.

Last year the day was cold, windy, and snowing, yet as hardy Vermonters you attended and participated in honoring those who had served our great nation. Observing all who were present lay a wreath, call out the Veterans name, and salute each time was a memory I shall always carry with me.

If you are a leader of a youth organization, please consider attending this event with your group. This is a tremendous opportunity to Remember, Honor, and Teach about our heritage and heroes. These graves contain warriors from the Civil War to current conflicts. Our earliest interments contain warriors who marched south into the unknown so that others may be free.

Please bring family and friends to participate in this year’s event. It is vitally important for our children to understand and honor our departed Veterans on this day. The Ceremony itself is short, but meaningful. Its purpose is not to “decorate graves”, but to commemorate their sacrifice and dedication to these United States and to the cause of Freedom.

Looking forward to seeing you there!

Semper Fidelis

Colonel A. M. Faxon Jr

Deputy/COO Vermont Veterans’ Home