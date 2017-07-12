Jeudevine Falls Nature and Event Center Closing

Editor,

The lights are going out at the falls. Jeudevine Falls Nature & Event Center will close.

It is with great sadness we announce the 20-year plus labor of love, to share this beautiful, multiple lighted waterfalls park with it’s stone trail ways and gardens with the public for tourism, fundraising and private events will end this October.

The multiple falls nature park was originally created as a memorial to friends Lynn Hall, Kay Jerome, Ronnie Bellavance, Walter Garland, Bert Putvain, Norman Campbell and Rick Eastman who were lost at too early an age.

The Park opened August 23, 2001, 19 days before 9/11.

Jeudevine Falls just hosted its 100th wedding on June 24.

In November of 2013, we were named by the website sheknows.com as one of the five best wedding venues in New England.

Lack of support and the passage of time are the main reasons I can no longer keep the park going in its present business model.

Bob Edebohls

Jeudevine Falls Nature and Event Center

Hardwick, VT