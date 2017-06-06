It’s A Girl!

A daughter, Arielle Violet Fortier, was born May 23rd to Amanda and Christopher Fortier of Barre. Maternal grandparents are Renee Lagala of Montpelier, and David Lagala and Louise Mueller of Waterbury. Paternal grandparents are Jan and Reese Fortier of Barre. Paternal great grandparents are Doris and Maurice Fortier of Barre.

