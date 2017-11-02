Is Universal Primary Care an Option?

To the Editor:

In a recent AARP-VT phone conversation with Governor Phil Scott, I learned that the Governor is not aware of one of the most important ideas for both health care and tax reform that is being discussed all around the state of Vermont. The idea is called Universal Primary Care and bills have been introduced in both the Vermont House, H. 248 and the Senate, S. 53 last session. As the second half of the Biennium fast approaches, I believe we all need to know about new ways of addressing these most important issues in Vermont.

From Expensive to Affordable, Vermont’s Health Care Future is the topic of the Annual statewide meeting of the Vermont Alliance for Retired Americans (VTARA) to be held at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center (MSAC), 58 Barre Street, the old St. Michaels High School building in Montpelier on Saturday, October 28th from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Speakers include Deb Richter, M.D. and Paul Cillo of the VT Public Assets Institute. While all statewide members are encouraged to attend, the meeting is also open to anyone who has an interest in joining the organization or in solving the health care dilemma at both the state and national levels for a small donation. More information is available by calling 229-0850 or emailing annajaneo@aol.com.

Mary Alice Bisbee