Welcome,  
|   
May 9th, 2017

Classified

I Stand with Planned Parenthood

Editor,
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England serves a critical role in our communities here in Vermont. I would like to thank Congressman Peter Welch for voting no on yesterday’s American Health Care Act.

Although Paul Ryan and House Republicans voted to block people with Medicaid from accessing preventive care at Planned Parenthood health centers, which includes birth control, cancer screenings, and STD testing and treatment, Congressman Welch clearly understands the importance of protecting access to essential health services for the 18,000 patients living in Vermont. Our representative stood strong in denouncing the passing of a bill that forces women into a world where it’s nearly impossible to both prevent pregnancy and to get medical care once they’re pregnant.

This is not a drill. It is devastating that elected representatives across the country are playing political games with people’s health care. I am thankful that Vermont has a Congressman and Senators that really listen to the needs of their Vermont constituency and have continued fighting against these attacks on such fundamental human rights. As our attention turns to the Senate, I am sending my solidarity and support to Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders as they continue to stand against any Senate bill that would block access to care at Planned Parenthood.

Joanne Greenberg
Montpelier, VT

QR Code – Take this post Mobile!
Use this unique QR (Quick Response) code with your smart device. The code will save the url of this webpage to the device for mobile sharing and storage.

Leave a Reply




Post Comment

 

left
Pause
Right
 
vt-world.com Webutation
 
The World Online
The World
403 US Route 302
Barre, VT 05641
Phone: (802) 479-2582
Copyright © 2017 The World Online