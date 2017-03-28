Hudson—Biron Engagement

Anthony and Pamela Biron of East Montpelier, VT and Cathy Hudson of Peru, NY (formerly East Montpelier, VT) would like to announce the engagement of their children, Bradley J. Biron to Shelby M. Hudson. Both are graduates of U-32 High School.

Bradley is presently employed as a store manager for O’Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Bond Auto) in Northfield, VT and Shelby has her own cleaning business and works part-time as a waitress at Mulligan’s Irish Pub in Barre, VT.

They presently reside with their two Bernese mountain dogs Banjo and Baloo in their new home in Cabot, VT.

A September 1, 2018 wedding is planned at The Alerin Barn at Keeper of Horned Pout Pond in St. Johnsbury, VT.