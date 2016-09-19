Headless Horseman Haunts QuarryWorks in Upcoming Show

By Aaron Retherford

If you were ever curious about what it’s like to watch a show at QuarryWorks Theater in Adamant in the fall, this is your chance.

Now that the theater has indoor heat, the local theater group will be putting on a Fall Foliage Production for the first time.

The theater will be decked out in haunted decor for eight showings of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on October 1, 2, 8 and 9. Shows begin at 2 and 5 p.m. Tickets are free, but you must call 229-6978. Reservations can only be made two weeks in advance of the date a particular show opens.