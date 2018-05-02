Green Up in Barre

Dear Editor,

Green Up Day is quickly approaching! This spring, Green Up Day is Saturday, May 5th, and continues for the week after. Last year was very successful, and this year we would love to have even more participation. If you are interested in making Barre beautiful for spring, contact John Lewis (jlewishs@u61.net, (802) 476-4811 ext. 2221) at Spaulding High School to coordinate which areas are in need of attention around Barre.

Bags will be available at the following locations starting the week before May 5th during hours of operation, and at Spaulding High School on Green Up Day from 8 to 1. Spaulding will also be handing out gloves so individuals can ensure their hygiene while picking up litter.

City Clerk’s Office, 6 North Main St.

Maria’s Bagels, 162 N. Main St.

Community Bank, 361 N. Main St.

ReSource, 30 Granite St.

The Public Works Department will collect filled bags from the 5th through Tuesday the 8th. If you are not able to Green Up on the 5th, feel free to do so on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday! Yard wastes will not be collected, and if you come across any hazardous material such as hypodermic needles, please call 476-6613 with your location so they can be safely collected and disposed.

John Lewis