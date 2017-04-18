Green Up Barre

Editor,

Last year’s Green Up event was a great success, and this year we would like even more participation. Barre City is currently littered with trash and debris from the past fall and winter and is in need of being greened up. Spaulding’s Action For the Environment (S.A.F.E.) is currently organizing this event and gathering Green Up bags and gloves to distribute. We are encouraging everyone to get involved this year to help Barre recover from this year’s littering. This combined effort should help make Barre a cleaner place.

Green Up Day is Saturday, May 6 and continues for a week. On Monday, May 1, and through the course of the week prior to Green Up Week, Green Up bags and gloves will be available at the front entrance of Spaulding High School, Merchants Bank on Main Street, the Barre City Clerk’s Office, and the Resource on Granite Street.

On May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., students from Spaulding will be at the Ayers Street entrance to Spaulding High School coordinating areas to clean up and distributing Green Up bags.

The city will be collecting only Green Up bags May 6-11. Green Up bags with Yard wastes will not be collected. Individuals or groups interested in participating in Green Up or people who know of areas that need additional attention, please contact Doug LaPoint at Spaulding High School 802-476-4811 ext. 2115, dlapoishs@u61.net.

Spaulding Action For the Environment