Get adventurous before busy fall routines set in with these 5 fun family activities

Summer is fleeting and schedules are filling up quickly, so take advantage of the free time you have to partake in fun activities with those you love the most: your family. It’s tempting to stick to the same routine of going to the local playground, taking in a movie or playing in the backyard. Why not try some new experiences this year and go on a family adventure? These five activities are fun for the whole family and will help create lasting memories together. Incorporate a couple (or all five!) ideas into your schedule to finish summer with a bang and begin fall on a fun note.

Take in a variety of wildlife at the zoo.

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! You don't have to be a child to marvel at the unique and awe-inspiring beauty of our world's wildlife. By visiting an accredited zoo or aquarium, you'll be supporting their conservation efforts to save endangered animals from extinction – all while having an unforgettable time with your family.

Go kayaking and plan a picnic by the water.

Forget the open road, and hit the open water instead this summer! Kayaking is a fun, active adventure. Soak in the sun and cool breeze, relish in the relaxed environment and enjoy a quiet moment or two with the kids.

When you’re done, extend your time by the water and have a family picnic. Pack a lunch of sandwiches and your favorite chips to refuel.

Spend a night star gazing to look for constellations.

Before the sun goes down, take some time to learn about the various constellations, and have everyone in the family select their favorite one. Then, in the evening, lay out a blanket in your backyard for a night of star gazing, and see who can spot their favorite constellation.

To amplify the adventure, turn the night into a backyard camping trip, complete with a tent, campfire and songs.

Stop by the local animal shelter to take friendly pups on a walk.

The best part of volunteering is anyone at any age can make a difference! Schedule a family trip to your local animal shelter to spend the afternoon walking dogs, playing with cats and more! Time with a few furry friends will brighten everyone’s day and you can feel good knowing you brightened their day, too.

Pick your own apples before baking a mouth-watering pie.

When the temperature starts to drop and the leaves begin to turn colors, embrace the changing of seasons by visiting your local apple orchard. A delicious day trip, apple orchards often offer a wide range of family fun activities, such as hay rides and petting zoos, to make the apple-picking experience that much more enjoyable. After you return home, continue the family time in the kitchen by baking a homemade apple pie!

Hectic fall schedules will be in full swing before you know it, so take advantage of the time you have now to go on a family adventure and create fun-filled memories.




