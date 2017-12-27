Expanded Bottle Bill Would Result in Cleaner Streets

To the Editor:

As volunteers with the “Trash Tramps” group, which picks up trash every Tuesday in Montpelier, we’re well acquainted with litter in the downtown. Every week, we and other volunteers pick up a wide variety of empty beverage containers that probably would not be there if our current bottle bill was expanded to include them. An expanded bottle bill and an increased deposit would result in cleaner streets and rivers throughout Vermont which would have economic benefits in addition to benefits for wildlife and public health. Please join us in urging our legislators to support an expanded bottle bill in the upcoming legislative session.

Nancy Schulz

Anne Ferguson