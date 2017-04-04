Every Month Should be Child Abuse Prevention Month

Editor,

Every month is child abuse prevention month! Although Governor Scott and governors throughout the United States take time to proclaim April, Child Abuse Prevention Month, there are children in need of nurturing and protection every day of every month. And we all have a role to play. If you know a parent who is stressed and could use a break from her children, offer to babysit. Raising children can be a demanding, sometimes exhausting experience for any parents and especially for single parents.

The African expression, that, “It takes a village to raise a child,” is absolutely true. Many parents lack extended family close by to offer that break for a parent and model how to calmly manage children’s misbehavior. Feeling isolated and on your own with children can often lead to stressful moments that can escalate into behavior we regret. Children don’t need perfect parents but they do need to feel and be safe. Children do well when they can trust their parents to be stable, supportive and nurturing. Children thrive when they know they can talk with their parents, share concerns and ask for help with small and big problems. And parents aren’t the only adults children need to depend upon. Aunts, uncles, grandparents, family friends, teachers, neighbors, yes all of us need to step up and be part of the “village.”

And importantly, if something seems questionable, question it. Speak up if another adult or older child or teen is bullying or hurting a child physically. Intervene if you observe someone touching a child in a way that makes you feel uncomfortable. Speak up and say what is making you feel uncomfortable. This is often a very effective way to stop child sexual abuse before it starts. If you believe a child is being abused, call the 24-hour hotline at the Vermont Department for Children and Families at 1 800 649 5285. You do not need to have proof that this has occurred, just a suspicion.

Each of us can help families be strong and children be healthy. If you are interested in volunteering, donating or receiving help please give Prevent Child Abuse, (PCAVT), a call at 1 800 CHILDREN. We offer information, support and referrals on our Helpline and programs for parents, child care programs and schools. Learn more about PCAVT by going on our website, www.pcavt.org.

Linda E. Johnson

Executive Director – Prevent Child Abuse Vermont