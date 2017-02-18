Welcome,  
February 18th, 2017

Energy Fighting Economic Development

Editor,
If Vermont is so unwise as to make S-51 law, the total amount of energy used to heat homes, move cars and buses, and power electrical devices will be forced to shrink by 15% in 33 years. Perhaps the senators framing this bill hope enough energy-consuming Vermonters will just leave for a more sensible state? We cannot attract, open and grow new businesses without using more energy, even with stringent conservation. We need more clean energy, not less. Deserts are low energy consumption, too, but I wouldn’t want to live in one.

And how will the new Vermonters thrive, without new businesses to employ them? S.51 as law means our population will continue to wither, both in total numbers and in quality of life.

George Clain
Barre, VT

