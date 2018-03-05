Empty Bowl Benefit Raises Nearly $8500

Dear Editor:

The Fifth Annual Empty Bowl Benefit for the Vermont Foodbank, held February 18 at The Mud Studio in Middlesex, raised nearly $8500 to help our neighbors in need. A true community effort, the Empty Bowl brings together dozens of central Vermont potters who handcraft hundreds of soup bowls for the many area residents who select a bowl to keep, load up on hearty, homemade soup, crusty bread, and much more, while supporting the important work of the Foodbank.

We would like to give a special THANK YOU to Michael Sullivan, owner of The Mud Studio, for his continuing generosity, and to the following farmers and businesses who provided the food, advertising, and all manner of support:

Bear Roots Farm, Capitol Copy, Christ Church, Cold Hollow Cider Mill, Dog River Farm, First in Fitness, Hunger Mountain Coop, Misty Knoll Farm, North Branch Cafe, Nutty Steph’s, Pete’s Greens, Red Hen Baking, Regal Flower Design, Sarducci’s, The Savoy Theater, Vermont Creamery, and The World Newspaper.

Our biggest thank you is to the hundreds of central Vermonters who came, contributed, and enjoyed a satisfying meal for a very worthy cause.

Sincerely,

Bonnie Seideman, Organizer