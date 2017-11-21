Welcome,  
Danger to Our Power Grid

Dear Editor,

We should all urge Congress and the President to harden our power grid against Electromagnetic Pulse attacks which might cripple our computers and other important electronic equipment. Such EMP-hardening may be the best, safest, and least provocative way to deal with such a danger. In addition, we should write to our friends and relatives, as well as newspaper readers, urging them to urge Congress and the President to do so. We should also urge them to write to their friends and relatives, and newspaper readers, and so on.

Alex Sokolow

