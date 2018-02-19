Community Suppers Resume in Plainfield

Dear Editor:

For the first time in a number of years, Plainfield is beginning a series of monthly community suppers, starting on Tuesday, February 27th. These “Fourth Tuesday” suppers will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Plainfield lower village, beginning at 6 p.m. with servings continuing through 7 p.m.

We are dedicated to preserving the Opera House as the cultural and civic center for the people of Plainfield and nearby communities. Our goal is to present artistically engaging performances at affordable prices and to offer a venue for local artists in the areas of music, theater and dance.” Each supper will have a host sponsor – taking on the cooking, preparation and cleanup. This month’s sponsor is the Friends of the Plainfield Opera House. The Friends of the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House is a non-profit organization whose mission is to see the Opera House flourish as a center for the arts in central Vermont. The classic 1840 Greek Revival building is valued for its excellent acoustic qualities and for the ambience created by its tin-clad ceilings and walls and its proscenium stage.

These community suppers are free to the public, although donations will be solicited for those who would like to contribute to the meal. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own potluck side dishes or desserts, but that is by no means necessary. The principle dish this coming supper will be gluten-free lasagna.​Plainfield Community Suppers welcome members of the local communities​, and are organized by the Plainfield Community Supper Support Group. If you would like to volunteer for the Supper Support Group or have further questions please write Michael Billingsley michaelbix@gmail. com or Helen Rabin rabinhelen@gmail.com. We encourage participation and help.